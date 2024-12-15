Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tank Dell headshot

Tank Dell News: Tallies 86 all-purpose yards Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 4:34pm

Dell secured both targets for 26 yards and rushed once for 15 yards in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also returned three punts for 45 yards.

Dell's receiving yardage total, modest as it was, qualified as the second highest on the Texans for the afternoon behind Joe Mixon's 33. Dell also recorded his longest rush since Week 2 with his 15-yard run, but he's now recorded under 40 receiving yards in five of his last eight games overall. Dell will look to make inroads against the Chiefs' defense in a Week 16 road matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now