Tank Dell News: Tallies 86 all-purpose yards Sunday

Dell secured both targets for 26 yards and rushed once for 15 yards in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also returned three punts for 45 yards.

Dell's receiving yardage total, modest as it was, qualified as the second highest on the Texans for the afternoon behind Joe Mixon's 33. Dell also recorded his longest rush since Week 2 with his 15-yard run, but he's now recorded under 40 receiving yards in five of his last eight games overall. Dell will look to make inroads against the Chiefs' defense in a Week 16 road matchup on Saturday afternoon.