Tank Dell News: Three long catches

Dell recorded three catches on five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans.

Dell saw his target volume dip as Nico Collins got more involved, though he made the most of the looks he received. He caught a long 39-yard pass early in the second quarter, with his other two receptions going for 17 and 16 yards. Dell is likely to get fewer looks in the offense with Collins in the mix, though he could be freed to work down the field with the majority of defensive attention elsewhere on Collins.