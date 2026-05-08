Tanner Arkin News: Signs with Patriots
Arkin signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Arkin's best season was his fifth year at Illinois when he caught 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games. He'll have a difficult time securing a spot on the 53-man roster, as the Patriots currently are carrying five tight ends, including Hutner Henry, Julian Hill and rookie third-round pick Eli Raridon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app