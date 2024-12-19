Tanner Hudson Injury: Dealing with knee injury
Hudson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hudson was absent from Wednesday's practice report, so it appears the knee injury is a recent one. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Over his last six games, Hudson has caught 16 passes (on 18 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown.
