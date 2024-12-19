Fantasy Football
Tanner Hudson

Tanner Hudson Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Hudson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hudson was absent from Wednesday's practice report, so it appears the knee injury is a recent one. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Over his last six games, Hudson has caught 16 passes (on 18 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Hudson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
