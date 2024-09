Tanner Hudson Injury: Estimated as DNP

Hudson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hudson missed the Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Commanders due to a knee injury, and it appears he's still dealing with the issue. The 29-year-old tight end will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 4, as the Bengals travel to Carolina.