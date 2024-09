Tanner Hudson Injury: Still sidelined

Hudson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hudson has been sidelined for over a week and wasn't active for their Week 3 loss to the Commanders, and although he was active for Week 2, he never went in the game. The Southern Arkansas product will likely need to get on the practice field Friday in some capacity to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Panthers.