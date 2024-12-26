Fantasy Football
Tanner Hudson headshot

Tanner Hudson Injury: Unlikely to play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Hudson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Broncos after logging a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Hudson has been held out of practice since suffering a knee injury during the Bengals' Week 15 win over the Titans. Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan would serve as Cincinnati's depth tight ends behind Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample if Hudson is inactive Saturday.

Tanner Hudson
Cincinnati Bengals
