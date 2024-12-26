Tanner Hudson Injury: Unlikely to play against Denver
Hudson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Broncos after logging a DNP on Thursday's injury report.
Hudson has been held out of practice since suffering a knee injury during the Bengals' Week 15 win over the Titans. Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan would serve as Cincinnati's depth tight ends behind Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample if Hudson is inactive Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now