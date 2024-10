Hudson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Hudson was a full participant at each practice during Week 5 prep and didn't have an injury designation. However, the reserve tight end will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a lingering knee injury. Tanner McLachlan (coach's decision) is also inactive, so Mike Gesicki, Erick All and Drew Sample are the Bengals' active tight ends versus Baltimore.