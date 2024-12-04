Tanner Hudson News: Reels in four passes

Hudson caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Hudson played just 12 of the Bengals' 62 offensive snaps, behind both Drew Sample (39) and Mike Gesicki (27). With that said, the 30-year-old Hudson was targeted on one-third of his snaps. His four grabs and 28 yards were both his second-highest marks in each category, highlighting his limited usage so far this season. Operating as the Bengals' No. 3 tight end, Hudson is not on the fantasy radar. The Bengals visit the Cowboys in Week 14.