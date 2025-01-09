Tanner Hudson News: Sparsely used

Hudson played just three offensive snaps in the Bengals' season-ending win over the Steelers, catching one pass for 11 yards.

Hudson was squarely behind Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample at tight end on the Bengals depth chart. He caught 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, falling off quite a bit from 2023 when he had more than twice as many targets. Gesicki stayed relatively healthy this season, as opposed to the year before when Irv Smith missed so much time.