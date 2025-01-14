Tanner Knue News: Back with Tampa Bay
The Bucs signed Knue to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Knue was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last Sunday's wild-card playoff game against Washington, but he was deemed inactive for the contest. Knue spent all of last offseason with Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan. He'll get another chance to earn a roster spot this coming offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now