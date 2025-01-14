Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Knue headshot

Tanner Knue News: Back with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:57pm

The Bucs signed Knue to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Knue was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last Sunday's wild-card playoff game against Washington, but he was deemed inactive for the contest. Knue spent all of last offseason with Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan. He'll get another chance to earn a roster spot this coming offseason.

Tanner Knue
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now