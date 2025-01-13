Fantasy Football
Tanner Knue headshot

Tanner Knue News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Knue reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Despite being elevated to the Bucs' 53-man roster Saturday, Knue was inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders. The 25-year-old wide receiver signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in late April and is a candidate to be signed by the Buccaneers to a reserve/future contract.

Tanner Knue
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
