Tanner Knue News: Returns to practice squad

Knue reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Despite being elevated to the Bucs' 53-man roster Saturday, Knue was inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders. The 25-year-old wide receiver signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in late April and is a candidate to be signed by the Buccaneers to a reserve/future contract.