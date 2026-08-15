Tanner Koziol News: Catchless in preseason debut

Koziol didn't catch either of his two targets Saturday in a 24-20 preseason win against the Saints.

Neither of Koziol's targets were particularly well thrown, so his lack of catches shouldn't be a major concern. The rookie fifth-round pick will look to make a louder impact, however, in Jacksonville's remaining preseason contests. Brenton Strange is slated to be the Jaguars' top tight end during the upcoming season, with Koziol and Nate Boerkircher jockeying for the No. 2 and No. 3 slots.