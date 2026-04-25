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Tanner Koziol News: Picked by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Jaguars selected Koziol in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Koziol fell almost to the sixth round over concerns that he just doesn't have what it takes to be a blocker at the NFL level. At 6-foot-7, 247 pounds Koziol is big in general but his height (93rd percentile, according to Mockdraftable) rapidly outpaces his weight (27th percentile). There's also the suspicion that Koziol just doesn't have tight-end temperament -- he truly might be a gigantic wide receiver. Finally, the good news: as a pass catcher Koziol clearly has NFL ability. Koziol drew targets at a rapid frequency at both Ball State and Houston, proving beyond any doubt that he will draw targets at a standout per-snap basis. The concern is that Koziol's lack of blocking ability or/and intent could result in a very low snap count, even if he makes the team. Long shot as he might be, Koziol is still a preferable fantasy target to Jaguars second-round pick Nate Boerkircher.

Tanner Koziol
Jacksonville Jaguars
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