Tanner McKee News: Emergency QB for Week 11
McKee (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against Washington.
McKee will serve as the Eagles' emergency third-string quarterback Thursday, meaning he can only play if Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett were both to be knocked out of the game due to injury. McKee has yet to play a regular-season snap since being selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
