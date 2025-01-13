Tanner McKee News: Returns to No. 3 role

McKee was inactive as the Eagles' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's 22-10 wild-card win over the Packers.

Though Jalen Hurts cleared concussion protocol and returned to the starting role after missing the final two games of the regular season, McKee looked as though he might have made a case to replace Kenny Pickett as the Eagles' No. 2 signal-caller based on his performance in Weeks 17 and 18. Pickett started and played the majority of the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys in Week 17, but he left that game early with a rib injury to pave the way for McKee to take his first NFL snaps. McKee completed three of four attempts for 54 yards and two touchdowns in relief, then started the Week 18 win over the Giants while both Hurts and Pickett were sidelined and completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Despite McKee's strong showing the previous two games, the Eagles ultimately elected to keep him in the No. 3 role for the playoff opener with Pickett displaying enough progress in his recovery from the injury in practice this past week to suit up as Hurts' top backup.