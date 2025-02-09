Fantasy Football
Tanner McKee headshot

Tanner McKee News: Serving as emergency option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

McKee (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

McKee will handle his typical role as Philadelphia's emergency third quarterback for the Super Bowl. Although technically inactive, he will be suited up for the game. To be eligible to play, both Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett would need to become unable to play due to injury, illness, or ejection.

Tanner McKee
Philadelphia Eagles
