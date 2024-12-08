Fantasy Football
Tanner McKee headshot

Tanner McKee News: Serving in usual emergency QB role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

McKee (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 game against Carolina and will be the Eagles' emergency third quarterback.

This is a familiar gameday role for McKee, who has typically been inactive and deemed Philadelphia's emergency third quarterback this season. In order for him to be eligible to play Sunday, both Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett would need to become unable to play due to injury, illness or ejection.

Tanner McKee
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
