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Tanner McLachlan News: Waived by Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Chargers waived McLachlan on Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McLachlan spent time on the Chargers' practice squad late last season but was never elevated to the active roster. The 27-year-old last appeared in an NFL game during the 2024 season with the Bengals, and he will look to join a new team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Tanner McLachlan
 Free Agent
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