Tanner Mordecai News: Gets reserve/future deal with SF

The 49ers signed Mordecai to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Mordecai signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in May and, after being waived near the end of training camp, latched on with the team's practice squad in August. He remained there throughout the campaign, and the organization liked what they saw from him enough to keep him around through the offseason. Mordecai will have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster during training camp this summer.