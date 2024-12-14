Fantasy Football
Tanoh Kpassagnon Injury: Activated from PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 5:51pm

Kpassagnon (Achilles) has been activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday and could be an option for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Kpassagnon wasn't deemed ready to return for the Week 14 matchup against the Giants, but he'll finally make his season debut in this Week 15 contest. He made 17 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2023, racking up 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 sacks and two passes defended while playing 387 snaps on defense.

