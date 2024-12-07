Tanoh Kpassagnon Injury: Won't return for Week 14
Kpassagnon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Kpassagnon was a full participant in practice all week, but he is not quite ready to make his 2024 regular-season debut as he works his way back from a torn Achilles injury. Kpassagnon's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.
