Tanor Bortolini headshot

Tanor Bortolini Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Bortolini (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Bortolini entered concussion protocols following the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Lions, and he has not progressed through the league's five-step protocols enough to play Sunday. With Indianapolis on a bye for Week 14, his next chance to play will be Week 15 against Denver on Sunday, Dec. 15. Danny Pinter will likely start at center Sunday due to Bortolini's injury.

Tanor Bortolini
Indianapolis Colts
