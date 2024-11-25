Fantasy Football
Tanor Bortolini News: Dealing with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Bortoloni is in concussion protocol following the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Lions, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The rookie offensive lineman from Wisconsin has been starting in place of the injured Ryan Kelly (knee), but he developed symptoms of a concussion overnight after Sunday's loss to the Lions. If Bortolini and Kelly are unavailable for the Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Patriots, Danny Pinter is expected to get the nod at center.

