Ta'Quon Graham headshot

Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Goes on IR due to pectoral injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Falcons placed Graham (pectoral) on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Graham suffered a pectoral injury in Week 10 against the Saints, which caused him to miss practice all week. Now that he's on IR, Graham will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 16 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 22 the earliest he can return. Brandon Dorlus and Kentavius Street will serve as the Falcons' rotational defensive ends behind starters Grady Jarrett and Zach Harrison.

Ta'Quon Graham
Atlanta Falcons
