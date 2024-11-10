Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Leaves game with pectoral injury

Graham (pectoral) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham was able to walk off the field under his own power and was diagnosed with a pectoral injury after being looked at by trainers. While Graham is sidelined, Kentavius Street should see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Zach Harrison and Grady Jarrett.