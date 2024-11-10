Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ta'Quon Graham headshot

Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Leaves game with pectoral injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Graham (pectoral) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham was able to walk off the field under his own power and was diagnosed with a pectoral injury after being looked at by trainers. While Graham is sidelined, Kentavius Street should see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Zach Harrison and Grady Jarrett.

Ta'Quon Graham
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now