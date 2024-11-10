Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Won't return to Week 10 contest

Graham (pectoral) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham was hurt while making a tackle in the second quarter and has since been ruled out from returning. The tackle on which he got hurt was his only stop of the contest. With Graham done for the remainder of Sunday, Zach Harrison could be asked to play more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.