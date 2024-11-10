Fantasy Football
Ta'Quon Graham

Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Won't return to Week 10 contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Graham (pectoral) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham was hurt while making a tackle in the second quarter and has since been ruled out from returning. The tackle on which he got hurt was his only stop of the contest. With Graham done for the remainder of Sunday, Zach Harrison could be asked to play more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.

Ta'Quon Graham
Atlanta Falcons
