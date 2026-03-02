Ta'Quon Graham News: Inks deal with Philadelphia
The Eagles signed Graham to a contract Monday.
Graham was a fifth-round selection of the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was limited to two regular-season games in Atlanta after opening the campaign on injured reserve due to a calf injury but was waived by the team Nov. 5 before signing with the Eagles' practice squad three days later. Graham did not appear in a game for the Eagles in 2025, but now that he's signed to the roster, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man squad for the 2026 campaign.
