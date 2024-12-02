Fantasy Football
Tarheeb Still News: Two interceptions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Still recorded three tackles (one solo), two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and three passes defensed in Sunday's 17-13 win over Atlanta.

Still had the best game of his young career in Week 13, recording an interception in the second quarter and then a pick-six in the third quarter off Kirk Cousins. The cornerback has now produced 36 total tackles (23 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and eight passes defensed over nine games in 2024.

Tarheeb Still
Los Angeles Chargers
