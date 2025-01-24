Fantasy Football
Taron Johnson Injury: Practices in full Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Bills head coach McDermott said Friday that Johnson (neck/shoulder) will be a full participant at practice, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Johnson began the week as a limited practice participant, so it's encouraging to see him upgrade to full reps for Friday's session. McDermott said Buffalo will still have to see how it goes for Johnson, as well as Matt Milano (hamstring/elbow) for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, so it's possible both are listed as 'questionable' on Friday's official injury report. Starting safety Taylor Rapp (hip/back) has been ruled out.

