Taron Johnson News: Active in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Johnson recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

The slot cornerback also played on 71 of 72 defensive snaps. Johnson has been on the field for at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last eight games he's appeared in. On the year, the veteran has 50 tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

