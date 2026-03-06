Taron Johnson News: Bills set to part ways
The Bills are slated to release Johnson, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson, who the Bills took in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 57 tackles in 13 games (including eight starts). The 29-year-old slot cornerback should have little problem catching on elsewhere in free agency.
