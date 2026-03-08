Taron Johnson News: Dealt to Las Vegas
The Bills traded Johnson and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Raiders in return for a 2026 sixth-round pick Sunday, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports.
Johnson was slated to be released by Buffalo ahead of free agency beginning Monday, but the team was able find a last-minute trade partner. The cornerback is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he compiled 57 total tackles (34 solo) and four passes defensed over 13 regular-season contests. Johnson will now compete for a starting role in the secondary with Las Vegas in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taron Johnson See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview85 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 11112 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Pearsall Playing, LaPorta Out114 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 11 Overview114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taron Johnson See More