Taron Johnson News: Dealt to Las Vegas

The Bills traded Johnson and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Raiders in return for a 2026 sixth-round pick Sunday, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports.

Johnson was slated to be released by Buffalo ahead of free agency beginning Monday, but the team was able find a last-minute trade partner. The cornerback is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he compiled 57 total tackles (34 solo) and four passes defensed over 13 regular-season contests. Johnson will now compete for a starting role in the secondary with Las Vegas in 2026.