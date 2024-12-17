Taron Johnson News: Logs eight tackles in win
Johnson logged eight tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection during the Bills' win over the Lions on Sunday.
Johnson had another solid outing Sunday as he finished second on the team in tackles behind Terrel Bernard's 10. This was the third time this season that Johnson managed to rack up eight tackles in just 10 games played and will look to keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchups versus the Patriots.
