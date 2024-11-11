Taron Johnson News: Pick-six vs. Indianapolis
Johnson logged three solo tackles and returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.
Johnson put the Bills on the board early in the first quarter, when he picked off Joe Flacco on a pass intended for Josh Downs, and Johnson was able to take it to the house for his first pick-six since the 2020 regular season. In his five outings since returning from a four-game absence due to a forearm injury, Johnson has logged 30 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble.
