Taron Johnson News: Ready to rock

Johnson (neck/shoulder) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Johnson was limited in Thursday's practice, but he's since resumed handling full reps and will be available Sunday versus the Chiefs. To have Johnson available is a notable boost, considering the fact that fellow starting cornerback Christian Benford (concussion/personal) is listed as questionable, and that safety Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder) has been ruled out.