Tarvarius Moore News: Good to go against Green Bay
Moore (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.
Moore was unable to play against the Seahawks in Week 17 due to a knee injury, but he will play in Sunday's regular-season finale after being a full participant in practice all week. Moore has logged seven solo tackles across 10 regular-season games while playing solely on special teams.
