Tashaun Gipson News: Suspension over, not yet activated

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Gipson has served his six-game suspension but that he's uncertain whether Jacksonville will be given clearance to activate him from the commissioner's suspended list in time for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Pederson said the Jaguars are "waiting on the league" to get Gipson back from the commissioner's suspended list, making his status unclear for Sunday's game in London. The veteran safety traveled abroad with the team Week 6, Zach Goodall of USA Today reports, and if reinstated in time to suit up versus New England, it sounds like he'll be a part of Jacksonville's defensive gameplan.