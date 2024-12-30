Tatum Bethune Injury: Activated Monday

Bethune (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Monday.

The rookie linebacker from Florida State had missed San Francisco's last five games due to a knee injury. He was designated to return from IR on Friday and has now been added to the 49ers' active roster after practicing in full throughout the week. Bethune is likely to return to the field for San Francisco's Week 17 matchup against the Lions; however, he's remains listed as questionable for Monday night's game, leaving a chance he could miss one more contest.