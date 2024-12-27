Tatum Bethune Injury: Designated to return

Bethune (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bethune has been sidelined for the 49ers' last five games after sustaining a sprained MCL in the Week 11 loss to the Seahawks. The rookie linebacker from Florida State practiced in full Friday, suggesting he may return for San Francisco's Week 17 matchup against the Lions. However, Bethune must still be added to the active roster in order to suit up Monday night.