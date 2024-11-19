Tatum Bethune Injury: Expects to miss extended time

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bethune sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's game versus the Seahawks and will be out for a while, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bethune was forced out of San Francisco's contest in Week 11 early by a knee injury, and it's now confirmed that it is a somewhat significant issue. He has contributed substantially on special teams so far this season, so the 49ers will have to try to find a way to replace his production in that phase until he's able to return.