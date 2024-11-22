Fantasy Football
Tatum Bethune headshot

Tatum Bethune Injury: Ruled out for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Bethune (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune sprained his MCL in the first quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He's mostly played on special teams this season, so his absence won't hurt the 49ers' depth on defense that much. Bethune's next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Tatum Bethune
San Francisco 49ers
