Tatum Bethune Injury: Ruled out for Week 12

Bethune (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune sprained his MCL in the first quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He's mostly played on special teams this season, so his absence won't hurt the 49ers' depth on defense that much. Bethune's next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 1.