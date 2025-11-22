Bethune took over as the 49ers' starting middle linebacker in Week 7 after Fred Warner sustained a season-ending ankle injury against the Buccaneers in Week 6. However, Bethune suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 11, and the second-year linebacker will miss his first game of the regular season as a result. In his absence, Curtis Robinson will step up as the starting middle linebacker for Monday's game. Bethune will look to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the 49ers' Week 13 clash against the Browns.