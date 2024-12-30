Fantasy Football
Tatum Bethune

Tatum Bethune News: Active for Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 4:00pm

Bethune (knee) is active ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bethune was added back to the 49ers' active roster earlier Monday after missing the team's last five contests due to a knee injury, so it's no surprise he'll return to the field in Week 17. With the 2024 seventh-round pick from Florida State active, he's likely to serve as a depth piece in San Francisco's linebacker corps Monday night.

Tatum Bethune
San Francisco 49ers

