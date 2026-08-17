Taven Bryan News: Tries out for Buffalo
Bryan (knee) tried out for the Bills on Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
The defensive tackle suffered a knee injury last November as a member of the Ravens and ended the season on injured reserve, though he was practicing again for the final two weeks of the campaign. The 2018 first-round pick of the Jaguars made one tackle in five regular-season appearances for Baltimore last year.
Taven Bryan
Free Agent
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