Tavierre Thomas News: Returning to Minnesota
Thomas is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $4.6 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas played all 17 regular-season games with Minnesota in 2025, operating as a versatile depth option at cornerback and a key special-teams contributor. The eight-year veteran projects to handle a similar role over the next two seasons.
