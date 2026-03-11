Tavierre Thomas headshot

Tavierre Thomas News: Returning to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thomas is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $4.6 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas played all 17 regular-season games with Minnesota in 2025, operating as a versatile depth option at cornerback and a key special-teams contributor. The eight-year veteran projects to handle a similar role over the next two seasons.

Tavierre Thomas
Minnesota Vikings
