Tavius Robinson headshot

Tavius Robinson News: Tallies 3.5 sacks in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Robinson finished the 2024 regular season with 32 tackles (13 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 games.

The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss spent the first half of the season in a rotational role at edge rusher, but he did start in the final six regular-season games. Robinson will likely serve as the Ravens' primary backup edge rusher for the 2025 campaign behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, with the duo combining for 23.5 sacks during the 2024 regular season.

Tavius Robinson
Baltimore Ravens
