Tay Martin Injury: Waived by Titans
The Titans waived Martin (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Martin spent time on both Tennessee's practice squad and active roster last season and caught one pass for 49 yards and a touchdown during his lone appearance. Should he clear waivers, the 27-year-old will likely revert to the team's injured reserve.
Tay Martin
Free Agent
