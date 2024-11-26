Fantasy Football
Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker Injury: May not play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Decker (knee) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Decker has been sidelined for both walkthroughs this week due to a knee injury that he may have picked up during Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts. Head coach Dan Campbell relayed Tuesday that he is not optimistic that Decker will be able to play against the Bears on Sunday, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. If Decker is sidelined, Dan Skipper and Colby Sorsdal would be the top candidates to start at left tackle.

Taylor Decker
Detroit Lions
