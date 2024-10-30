Fantasy Football
Taylor Decker headshot

Taylor Decker Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Decker (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Decker played 42 offensive snaps in Sunday's blowout win over the Titans, but it appears he sustained a chest injury in the process. The Ohio State product will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 9, when the Lions travel to Green Bay.

Taylor Decker
Detroit Lions
