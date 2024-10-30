Taylor Decker Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Decker (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
Decker played 42 offensive snaps in Sunday's blowout win over the Titans, but it appears he sustained a chest injury in the process. The Ohio State product will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 9, when the Lions travel to Green Bay.
